Gold Foils Worth Rs 24 Lakh, Hidden In Luggage, Seized At Lucknow Airport

Gold worth ₹ 24 lakh was seized from a passenger at the Lucknow airport today. The passenger had concealed gold foils in their luggage.

Customs officials found 460 grams of gold in the luggage of a passenger who had arrived from Dubai. The gold seized was worth Rs 24.38 lakh, officials said.

During a thorough check of the passenger's bags, officials found gold foils glued between layers of black polythene and carbon paper. This had been concealed beneath the inner bases of his bags.

During investigation, the passenger revealed that he was supposed to hand over the bags to a person waiting outside the airport. Authorities have arrested both persons and will produce them before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences).

On Monday, custom officers in Delhi had seized gold worth Rs 7.5 crore from two Kenyan men, one of the biggest seizures in recent past.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has recovered over nine kilogram gold in jewellery and bars along with Rs 1.1 crore in cash during its countrywide searches at 22 locations in connection with the NHAI corruption case.