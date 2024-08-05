Gas-Powered Kebabs In Lucknow? New Proposal Sparks Debate

Lucknow is famous for Tunday ke Kebab

Lucknow, known for its delectable kebabs and tandoori cuisine, is witnessing a shift away from the coal-fired tandoors towards gas- powered ones. The city civic body has proposed a transition towards gas tandoors to curb air pollution in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

"There are more than 2,000 tandoors operating. We found through study with Teri (The Energy and Resources Institute) that there was drastic reduction in AQI. We are appealing to them to change to gas tandoors," said Indirjit Singh, Municipal Commissioner.

This appeal has evoked mixed feelings. Mohd Usman, the owner of the popular 120-Year-old Tunday Kababi, feels that one needs to adapt to new changes.

"See there is some special thing about charcoal, but if the government is taking the initiative then we need to adapt to the changing world, like what happens in Dubai. Sigri is used," Usman said.

But for many, the coal tandoor is not just a cooking method but a vital ingredient in maintaining the authentic taste of Lucknow's dishes.

Like Sajid, the owner of a 90-year-old shop in Ameenabad, said, "Gas doesn't cook it from inside. The coal roasts the food softly, gas can't do the same thing. The taste of coal is completely different."

Advocating against gas tandoors, Syed Aamir Hussain, the owner of Rotiwala.com, said, "Kulche's and Shreemals are loved a lot. Shreemals can't be cooked on gas as we need to sprinkle water, the identity of Lucknow's food will be lost."

For many people, the smoky aroma and unique charred flavours of these tandoors have made Lucknow's dishes irresistible.

"The smoky flavour will go away. We've come from Kanpur to have it. This is globally famous. A midway should be thought of," said Arkham, a Kanpur resident.

However, concerns around air pollution prompted some members of public to welcome the proposed change and overlook its effect on the city's cuisine.

"While the flavour might change. Sometimes we have to look at the environment also," Dr Praveen Gupta, a Panipat Resident, said.