Ensure Safety On Yamuna And Lucknow-Agra Expressways: Yogi Adityanath

Implement new plan to ensure safety on expressways: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to prepare and implement a new plan to ensure safety on the Yamuna and Lucknow-Agra Expressways.

The three-member committee that probed into the bus accident on Monday on the Yamuna Expressway that left 29 persons dead has said the mishap took place because the bus was over-speeding and the driver dozed off.

Soon after receiving the report, the Chief Minister summoned state Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Principal Secretary, Transport, Aradhana Shukla for a meeting, late on Tuesday night, and ordered formulation of a new safety plan for the expressways.

Yogi Adityanath said that all vacancies in the transport department should be filled up at the earliest.

Officials have been asked to identify 'black spots' and accident prone zones on both the expressways and all helpline numbers should be printed on the toll tax slip.

He said that all drivers will be subjected to medical checkups before and after they go on long distance routes.

On all long routes, there will be two drivers in the bus so that they can interchange their duties along the route.

The report has further suggested that rumble strips should be set up at regular intervals to put a break on speed.

