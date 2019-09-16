BJP Organises Exhibition On PM Modi's Achievements At UP Headquarters

Exhibition to display pictures of PM Mod's journey from childhood till now in Lucknow

An exhibition on the life and achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been organised at BJP headquarters at Lucknow today.

The exhibition will display the pictures of Prime Minister Mod's journey from childhood till now.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the exhibition. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary of UP Sunil Bansal will also be present at the inauguration ceremony.

The exhibition has been organised under the Sewa Saptah campaign run by the party to mark the birthday week of Prime Minister Modi, which is to be celebrated on September 17.

The campaign is being held across the country and different programmes related to cleanliness and social services are being organised by the party workers.

