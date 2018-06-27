Anup Chandra Pandey To Be Next UP Chief Secretary

Pandey presently is the additional chief secretary and chairman of the Greater Noida authority

Senior IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey will be the next chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said today.

Mr Pandey had played a key role in the investors summit organised in February this year by the state government.

A 1984 batch IAS officer, Mr Pandey, who presently is the UP Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner, will take charge from Rajive Kumar who retires on June 30, an official spokesperson said here.

Mr Pandey presently is also the additional chief secretary (institutional finance) and chairman of the Greater Noida authority.