'That's Lucknow Airport?' Anand Mahindra's 'Bravo' For New Terminal

The construction of the new passenger terminal in Lucknow was announced in 2018

Industrialist Anand Mahindra today shared a video of the newly constructed terminal at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, marvelling at the remarkable architecture and commending the city for elevating its reputation for traditional hospitality.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Mahindra wrote, "That's Lucknow airport?? Will take the city's reputation for traditional hospitality to new heights… Bravo. Looking forward to visiting the city again now." The clip accompanying the post showed the impressive new terminal with advanced screens, security system and kiosks.

The construction of the new passenger terminal (T3) at Lucknow's CCSI Airport was announced in 2018 by then Minister of Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu. Encompassing a land area of 1,11,367 square meters, the terminal includes a spacious basement, a corridor connecting T2 and 13 terminals, and aims to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually.

The estimated construction cost is Rs 1,383 crore. The new terminal features 75 check-in counters, 18 check-in kiosks, 30 lifts, and five escalators. The design and interiors, led by Pascal and Watson, showcase the culture and heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

Additional facilities include a multi-storey parking space for 1,500 vehicles and over 5 km of stormwater drainages alongside the runway. The airport, now under Lucknow International Airport Limited (LIAL), offers an array of services, including self-check-in kiosks, prayer rooms, duty-free shops, and more.

LIAL, in partnership with the Adani Group, has leased the airport for 50 years. As part of the agreement, LIAL pays a per-passenger fee (PPF) to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for each domestic and international passenger using the airport.

