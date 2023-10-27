With Wispy Lashes And Wavy Locks, Kiara Advani Notches Up The Minimal Beauty Game

With Wispy Lashes And Wavy Locks, Kiara Notches Up The Minimal Beauty Quo

Switching out beauty vanity staples for experimental choices has always been a bold move. However, dewy, minimal glam has been timeless and Kiara Advani once again made a case for it with her latest close-up pictures. The actress shared a series of black and white pictures that gave us a glimpse of her on-point beauty choices and we are impressed. She looked radiant as ever in a minimal makeup look that consisted of fluttery lashes paired with bare minimum makeup and lipstick. What added an extra edge to her style were those open, natural waves that looked simply beautiful. Kiara's beauty choices have always managed to impress us and once again she gave us much-needed notes to ace a clean girl look like a pro. Her glam is actually what skincare goals look like.

Also Read: What's Golden And Does Not Break The Bank? Kiara Advani's Skincare Routine Featuring Golden Undereye Patches

Kiara Advani's sublime beauty scene has always ruled our hearts. Previously, the actress gave us a dose of minimal beauty statement with her choice of nude tones. To complement her stunning fiery red number, she paired the look with nude glam, wispy lashes and glossy lips.

For another look, she rocked dewy glam with kohl-rimmed eyes and truly, it was a match made in beauty heaven. She served beauty at its best when she paired her black silhouette with this killer makeup combination.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Minimal Glam Is What Skincare Goals Look Like

Trust Kiara Advani to make a maximal statement in the her chic minimal way.