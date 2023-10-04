With AI And Live-Streaming, The New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Is The Future Calling

Tech is taking over every sphere like never before. While social media might occasionally be chaotic, its power to enlighten does make its present felt. Wearable tech may have never seemed cool until we stumbled upon the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The new generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will give you all the reason to upgrade your regular pair of glasses and trust us, you won't look like a geek. Here's where style meets innovation in the most classy way. Packed with the right fashion elements, these sunglasses might be your favourite choice for literally everything.

Also Read: 7 Digital Watches To Embrace Smart Technology In Accessories

They are certainly not your outlandish pair of shades. Powered by AI, these smart glasses will take away the hassle of handling a camera. These thoughtfully designed shades come with a 12MP built-in camera that lets you record life's best moments and livestream to Instagram and Facebook. Creativity took centre stage with features that allow you to attend hands-free calls and messages and listen to your favourite tracks through built-in speakers.

Also a visually appealing delight, you wouldn't want to take these off. If you are someone who loves to create content, these might be just for you. They help you record POV shots, and candid moments in the most hassle-free way. Fascinating enough, isn't it? That's not all. Take your conversations to a new level with the 'on-the-go approach'. You can simply say "Hey Meta" to engage with Meta AI and stay upbeat. The classy, timeless design makes them a great fit for fashion closets.

Also Read: 4 Smart Watches That Every Gadget Geek Must Have

Indeed, tech is the future and here's the proof. These smart glasses are anything but boring.