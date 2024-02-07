Until Imran Khan Makes His Bollywood Comeback, We'll Make Do With The Star In White Tanks And Lattice Shirts

Until His Comeback, We'll Make Do With Imran's White Tanks, Cutout Shirts

For many ladies (and gents), the viewing of new age Bollywood romcoms in the late 2000s led to the flutter of a brand new feeling: falling hook, line and sinker for Imran Khan. From Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na to Katti Batti, Imran propelled quick and bright into the spotlight, just like the country's collective crush over him. Over a decade later, Imran in back; not under the glaring lights of a film set as yet but this time, for a magazine shoot. The former actor made it to cover of Vogue India's latest issue, where he looked fashion forward in a lattice cutwork white shirt with a collar which was made for sundowner at the beach.

(Also Read: The Way Cover Star Taapsee Pannu Draped A Simple White Saree Should've Come With A Fair Warning)

In more pictures from the photoshoot, Imran is seen stripping down to the basics in nothing but a white XYXX tank and black trousers. With a broad tattoo sweeping his arm while he licked cupcake frosting off his finger, he was certainly channeling Jeremy Allen White vibes in his latest innerwear campaign.

If you didn't believe that Imran was a gift to the lot of us, then another picture of his makes it extremely apparent. In another shot, he is seen wearing his own shirt with a dark blue Amaare suit paired with Gucci loafers on his feet. Being the present he is, his look came sealed with a big red bow.

Imran also jumped on the leisure wear trend when he wore a grey and black co-ord Divyam Mehta set over a white vest with socks.

The interview details Imran's habitual nature leading to his savvy fashion choices by making his clothing and accessories do double, and quadruple duty. The black Ray-Ban wayfarers, that he's usually spotted in by the paparazzi, are the same ones he has worn for the last decade. In fact, the suit he wore for Ira Khan's wedding in January 2024 is a Tom Ford number he has worn numerous times over the years too.

Sustainable fashion just found its new face, it seems.

(Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Accessorizes Her Black Dolce & Gabbana Blazer Dress With Nothing But An Apple)