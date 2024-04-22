The Internet Is Calling Tsu Lange Yor's $700 Brass Bottomless Bowl 'An Overly Expensive Metal Ring'

This $700 Bottomless Bowl Is Being Called "An Overly Expensive Ring"

It's 2024 and decor has breezed past the stage of functionality. The existence of decor items don't need to fulfill a purpose anymore. They can just...well, be. Today, there are wooden stools made to hold designer purses, neon lit decal to express emotions across walls and also, bowls which do not hold anything. Australian musician Troye Sivan's lifestyle brand Tsu Lange Yor has launched a brand new offering in their decor niche, which is being called a bottomless bowl. As per the official brand website, the recycled brass alloy bowl is cast by hand, has a rumbled asymmetric finish and is created in collaboration with Joel Adler.

Photo Credit: Tsu Lange Yor

Take a look at the item and you might be befuddled to see nothing except a large metallic-finished ring. That's because the bowl has no bottom and without a base, it isn't able to function like a bowl. You know, to hold fruits or keys or household items you would keep on the table. So bemusing is this new décor creation that it comes with a set of official instructions, which specify "for use, place on a flat, dry surface". While it merely keeps your small items together, it relies on a sturdy base to do that. All of that for the price of $718 for the large size and for those constrained by a budget, $196 for the small size.

Photo Credit: Tsu Lange Yor

While it may not hold anything like a purposeful bowl would, at least it'll make for amusing conversation at your next dinner party.

