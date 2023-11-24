Suhana Khan's Dewy Makeup With Glossy Lips Is A Minimally Chic Spin On Night Out Glam

Suhana's Dewy Makeup With Glossy Lips Is A Minimal Spin On Night Out Glam

A good makeup moment satisfies the beauty lover's soul. A sneak peek into Suhana Khan's Instagram will make you realise that the Gen Z beauty star has always managed to serve us with her hyper-striking beauty game. From romantic glam to bold makeup, Suhana has always given beauty fanatics the right inspiration. In a new picture, Suhana gleamed like a goddess with that dewy element done right. For a night out look, Suhana's makeup seemed like a perfect choice. The look of highlighted cheeks with blush was indeed a vision. Fluttery lashes, dewy base and a balanced pink lip shade perfectly completed her look. Her open chocolate brown tresses matched the style, giving us some inspiration for the Holiday season.

Suhana Khan's penchant for soft, dewy glam has often been served with the most impactful elements. Recently, her Instagram-worthy makeup game was notched up with a date night glam quotient. To complement her bold corset style, she opted for a makeup look that was a perfect blend of soft and bold. Her balanced glam was served with soft highlighted cheeks, smokey eyes and nude lips. To top it off, her neatly done soft waves were perfect.

Suhana Khan's makeup has an enduring appeal and her latest look is proof enough