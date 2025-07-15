Sen Rechal's Death Reflects The Realities Of The Modelling Industry

The recent death of 26-year-old Chennai-based model Sen Rechal, reportedly due to financial pressure and debt, has sparked a wider conversation about the invisible challenges faced by many working models in India.

A 22-year-old model, Zeeba Shaikh reflects on how the industry has evolved and not always for the better. “There was a time when modelling was a path to freedom and independence. Today, it feels like a playground for the privileged. Budgets have shrunk, but expectations haven't.”

With the rise of influencer culture and fast-paced digital content, she says, professional models often find themselves replaced or undervalued.

Show director Vahbiz Mehta agrees that ramp modelling isn't as financially rewarding as other verticals like shoots or films, especially for newcomers. “Like in any field, the pay grows with experience. But yes, runway work doesn't fall in the highest pay bracket,” she shares.

Zeeba also highlights how the algorithm-driven internet economy has blurred the lines between modelling and content creation. Many models are now expected to double as influencers to stay relevant. Meanwhile, AI has begun to eat into basic e-commerce assignments - jobs that once kept portfolios and bank accounts afloat.

ALSO READ: Who Was Model San Rechal, Who Died By Suicide In Puducherry?

On casting and opportunity, Vahbiz recalls directing the Vivienne Westwood show. “Over 480 models auditioned - some with no ramp experience. The final 50 were chosen purely on merit, and many were fresh faces. There was no bias - just a focus on what worked for the show.”

While Zeeba speaks about the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards, Vahbiz notes that the global fashion industry is also pushing for more inclusivity. “At fashion weeks like Lakmé, we ensure representation across body types and skin tones. Designers are recognising the value of relatability.”

Together, their voices reflect the many sides of a complex industry - where dreams, pressure, opportunity, and change coexist every day.