Rubina Dilaik Stuns In An Ivory Coloured <i>Anarkali</i> Set

As Eid is around the corner, our celebrities are leaving no chance to give us major fashion inspiration. From Bollywood to Television, one can always count on the stars to serve us some impeccable fashion goals.

Recently, TV actress Rubina Dilaik shared a series of pictures from her festive wardrobe and we can't help but love the look. The star known for her brilliant acting skills and magnificent fashion choices, have made heads turn in a stylish ivory attire. Sharing the pictures on social media, Rubina asked how the Eid preparations are going. In the pictures, we can see Rubina donning an all ivory anarkali kurta set. Her set came with an ivory anakarli kurta featuring deep plunging neckline and mirror work embellishments all over it. The star paired her kurta with matching pants and dupatta that added more charm to her look. The star accessoriesed her look with golden heels, a mangtika, and golden ring.

For her makeup, Rubina chose a signature subtle makeup look with a seamless base, an ample amount of highlighter and blush in the right places, nicely done eyebrows, brown lids, mascara-coated lashes, brown lips and a traditional bindi. The star styled her hair by leaving it open, cascading down the shoulder.

