Queer Artist Param Singh Attacked In Delhi: "They Covered My Face With A Cloth, Hit Me Wherever They Could"

Just when you think that the world is becoming more inclusive, society is becoming more accepting, a group of homophobic people bursts the bubble. Everything goes for a toss.

"This is unfortunately the second attack which has happened to me in the past six months," said Param Singh, a queer fashion icon, in a video he posted on Instagram a couple of days ago. He alleged that a group of men abused him, both physically and mentally.

Queer Icon Param Singh Was Attacked In Delhi

"On Sunday evening, I was shooting for a winter haul video for my content with two of my team members in Connaught Place, Delhi," he shared while reminiscing about the attack on him.

"They must have recognised me from my Instagram videos, and they were definitely a part of the hate community that is formed against me on social media," he added.

He shared that he did not realise that a group was following him, and when he wrapped up the shoot and started walking towards his cab, alone. "They found the chance to attack me from the back," he added.

"They covered my face with a cloth, dragged me down to the floor. They started hitting my face, my nose, my body. They hit me wherever they could," Singh claimed in the video.

Param Singh Was Called A Disgrace To The Sikh Community

"While they were hitting me, I could hear them saying how I was a disgrace to Sikhism, they started calling me all the curse words that they could. They called me hijra, sardar, chakka.. What I have been hearing all this while, and all this happened in the matter of 10-15 minutes," Singh claimed.

He added that the attackers threw everything out of his bag and left him bleeding. He got up unconsciously, still trying to figure out what had happened to him. He picked up his stuff and called his friend, who arrived in 10-15 minutes. He got the dressing done.

Singh said that everyone asked him not to say or post anything on the subject. "I am here, telling you that this is the reality of us living in a democracy. And this fight is not over," the fashion influencer said.

"You can see half of my face is swollen, and I still have bruises on my body," claimed the queer icon on the Instagram video.

He remembered how his studio in Delhi was vandalised in May 2025, and now these men attacked him. He added that he receives love from people online and offline and from his friends and family.

"But moments like these leave me so vulnerable and knocked down that coming out of it each time becomes so tiring, and the will to do this again and again keeps lowering," he added.

Social media came in support of Param Singh. Internet personality Nayandeep Prakshit wrote, "I do not understand why a certain section in Delhi thinks and wears homophobia as some badge of honour."

The reality in Delhi and the rest of the country remains the same. While the queer community receive support, their struggle continues.

