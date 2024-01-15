Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off 2024's Fashion Season With The Most Unconventional Ramp Walks

Milan Kicks Off Fashion Season With The Most Unconventional Ramp Walks

Milan Fashion Week did it again. Kicking off 2024 on a stylish note, the Italian Fashion Week on Friday lined up looks highlighting refined tailoring for men. From boardroom fashion and a tad bit of sparkle to a sombre colour palette, MFW exhibited great versatility in men's wear. But one of the biggest fashion events in the world proved once again that "unconventional" is its go-to mantra. This time the fashion shows stood out not just for the craftsmanship, but also for the eccentric ramp walks. One show even had models mounted on top of each other, as they showed off their ensembles. Unsurprisingly, glimpses of the event have gone viral on social media. A video shows Italian brand Federico Cina's AW'24 collection for men and two models, one atop the other, can be seen wearing printed co-ord sets featuring a long peak collared coat and straight trousers atop a black mock neckline shirt. The audience stared awestruck at the model who was standing like a statue on the shoulders of a fellow model who sashayed down the ramp.

If you thought you had seen it all then you are mistaken. In another look, we spotted a model walking inside a metal structure. Yes, you read that right. Dressed in an all-black look, the model wore a long coat atop matching trousers. He wore the formal set on top of a shirt with a turtle neckline. Black formal shoes sealed the look. But it was the metal structure that he was holding on top of it all that added all the drama to his monochrome look.

Next up, we had a model holding on to a giant cuboid on his back, as he walked down the ramp. He wore a black form-fitted trench coat, which he teamed with flare trousers and a navy-blue turtle neck shirt. His square silver shows created a stunning contrast. He was holding on to the massive white cuboid like one would grab a backpack.

This is not the first time that Milan Fashion Week has pulled off something like this. Last year also, we spotted some of the fashion houses displaying their style creations with a twist. In September 2023, Avavav's collection for Summer/Spring 2024 was presented by the label's creative director Beate Karlsson. But we were unable to hit pause and admire everything. Why? Well, during the event the models were seen running around and rushing about on the ramp. It was definitely the most unusual display compared to the classic slow ramp walks. It was meant to highlight the concept of "No time to design, no time to explain".

Which of these walks was the most creative according to you?