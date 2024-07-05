Megan Thee Stallion In A Cutout Bodysuit And Textured Bell Bottom Jeans Is Her Way Of Having A Hot Girl Summer

Megan Thee Stallion's bold style can't be copied

Those who have a taste for Megan Thee Stallion's music certainly get her bold fashion sense served on the side. Her recent Instagram post was one such example. It's shocking to see the mirror fully intact because with her in a cutout bodysuit, the probability of it cracking was pretty high. She wore a black cutout bodysuit that had a deep plunging neckline grazing all the way down to the belly with textured bell bottoms that had a unique gradient shade and lace panels on the bottom. Accessories played a huge part in completing this fiercely bold outfit. Thanks to the long extending neckline, her belly piercing was exposed but that wasn't the best part. She wore a large diamond crucifix necklace and even larger hoops for her earrings. Her wet grunge hairstyle and warm-toned makeup were impeccable just like the precision of her angles in her multiple mirror selfies.

Cutaways on bodysuits and gowns are a common sight on the rapper. This is why it isn't just the red carpet we catch a glimpse of it but even for dinner dates around town. This tie-dye skirt for example was as bold as it got but with Megan Thee Stallion, there's no room for mistakes (or even malfunctions)

At no given point though should you believe that Megan Thee Stallion can't wear the classics with sophistication too. A black dress will never go out of fashion and a very confident Megan can wear this one any way she likes and look like a total tour de force of fashion.

There's sophistication even in Megan Thee Stallion's fiercely bold style that can't be replicated even if one were to try.

