Masoomi Minawala Picks Kuda Villingili For Her Family Vacation In The Maldives

Fashion influencer Masoom Minawala is currently holidaying in the Maldives. Minawala chose Kuda Villingili Maldives for her family vacation and has been treating her fans to glimpses of the holiday on Instagram.

Minawala is in Kuda Villingili to celebrate her father's milestone birthday. The resort, 30 minutes from Malé International Airport, is known for its stilted overwater villas and sprawling beachfront residences. It offers a blend of privacy and togetherness for a luxurious multi-generational holiday.

What's On Offer For Families At The Resort

Masoom Minawala's family is staying across Kuda Villingili's overwater villas and two-bedroom residences, which showcases the resort's ability to accommodate both large groups and smaller, more intimate family units.

The resort is also home to the longest pool in the Maldives. Add to that sunset dinners with curated menus and the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, which offers immersive activities like crab discovery, cultural workshops, and mini-Olympics to keep kids engaged.

The Culinary And Wellness Scene

Kuda Villingili also boasts of a diverse culinary scene. Like The Minawalas, you too can indulge in meals at the island's seven restaurants, including refined Awadhi fare at Spice. The restaurant is helmed by the Qureshi brothers, renowned custodians of culinary legacy from royal Mughal kitchens.

The family is also exploring wellness offerings together, from yoga and spa therapies to quiet moments at the oceanfront deck.