Kacey Musgraves Couldn't Wear Jeans To The Red Carpet, So She Wore A Dress Made Of Denim Instead

A beaded denim gown is a spotlight stealer anywhere but especially if you're walking down a red carpet wearing one. It may be tricky business for some but not fashion veterans like Kacey Musgraves, who has a special skill set in this field. The singer walked the CMA Awards red carpet, wearing a Georges Hobeika midi dress. The outfit had a form-fitting silhouette and was embellished with teardrop beads that sparkled in the lights. Kacey's cornflower blue ensemble included long sleeves with billowing feathers and beaded accents on the bodice and skirt for textural contrast. Kacey completed her look with pointed-toe nude shoes and middle-parted hair that fell down her back in soft waves. For makeup, she opted for a soft cherry lip, typical smokey eye and darkened brows.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Delivered A Stylish Dose Of Denim, Not In Jeans But In A Strapless Dress

Kacey Musgraves at the CMAs

Photo Credit: AFP

In her previous Instagram post, Kacey Musgraves wore a yellow floral mini dress with a plunging neckline and a fitted bodice. The short length and puffed sleeves added a touch of flirty femininity to her overall look. Keeping the focus on her eyes, the singer opted for a natural makeup look including bold brows and nude lip. Kacey left her shiny, straight hair loose in the middle part and decorated it with thin white ribbons framing her face.

Before that, Kacey Musgraves stunned in a skirt and top combo. The white strapless corset top featured whimsical embroidered designs of bears and bows. For bottoms, she chose a high-waisted, burgundy velvet ruffle skirt, which was cinched at the waist with a matching bow. The singer left her long, straight hair cascading down her shoulders and wore a natural makeup look with a focus on her eyes and nude lips.

The look was a blend of vintage and modern styles, creating a unique and charming aesthetic.

We think all of Kacey Musgraves' looks are steal-worthy.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Proves That Double Denim Is Doubly Casual Chic In A White And Blue Sporty Co-Ord Set