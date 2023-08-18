Justin Bieber On His First Vespa Ride In Europe: 'The Wind Flying Through My Hair, The Freedom'

Think Vespa scooters and you're sure to recall its iconography on the Hollywood silver screen, from Roman Holiday to more recently, The White Lotus. Now, it's superstar Justin Bieber who is lending his signature sartorial taste to the stylish scooter. A brand new collection of Vespa scooters, Justin Bieber X Vespa, has released. The limited edition release has been personally ideated and designed by the singer. For Bieber, the collaboration has come very naturally. "The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like 'I want to ride one of those'. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun. I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it's through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing - it's a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things", said Justin Bieber.

The Vespa was launched in 1946 and a few years later, found a starring role in Roman Holiday where Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn zipped through the city on their Vespa 125. Since then, the scooter has come to be an on-screen symbol of chic Italian style, often spotted when characters are living their best lives with the wind through their hair; much like Justin, and sun on their backs as they zoom through the scenery. It has a place of pride in Italian movies through the decades, from directors like Federico Fellini, Dino Risi and more. Hollywood has also paid tribute to the two-wheeler. In the 2004 film Alfie, Jude Law's character travels through Manhattan on a blue Vespa. Nicole Kidman best navigated the city of New York on a yellow Vespa in 2005's The Interpreter. The White Lotus even tipped their hat to the vehicle and the movies it has starred in. In season 2, Jennifer Coolidge's character attempted to emulate Italian movie star Monica Vitti with a scenic ride through Italy on a grey Vespa.

Pre-booking is now available in India for those who want to get their hands on the limited Justin Bieber X Vespa release.

