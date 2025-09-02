Ireland Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Under Rs 52,000 And Indians Can Apply Too

From the dramatic cliffs of Game of Thrones to the sweeping battlefields of Braveheart, many of these historic shows have been shot in Ireland, thanks to its cinematic landscapes. If you have been dreaming of living at a place where breathtaking sites come to life, Ireland's Long-Term Residency or Permanent Residency (PR) to stay, live and work in the country for long-term.

How To Get Ireland's PR

Ireland's PR allows all non-EU/EEA citizens to live, work, and study in the country, but you have to live and work there for five years, which plays a pivotal role in getting an Irish citizenship.

Out of these five years, you have to get a Critical Skill Employment Permit, which will allow you to work and live there for 2 years. After that, you can apply for a Stamp 4 visa, which will let you stay there for another 3 years, and then you can apply for long-term residency.

Who Is Eligible

To obtain an Irish PR, you must:

Have completed a minimum of 60 months of legal residence in Ireland.

Have held a valid employment permit (such as a General Employment Permit) for the majority of your stay.

Be legally employed at the time of your application.

Not have a criminal record and must have a good character.

Should have enough financial funds.

Comply with the conditions of your previous immigration permissions.

How To Apply

Step 1: Meet the eligibility criteria, which inlcudes a five year residency, employment, a critical skill employment permit, good character, and financial stability.

Step 2: Gathered required documents, which include:

Completed application form

A valid passport

A copy of your current Irish Residence Permit (IRP) card

All employment permits from your time in Ireland

Certificate of registration

Step 3: Submit your application to the Immigration Service Delivery (ISD).

Step 4: Pay the application fee for 500 Euros (Rs 51,254 approximately), which should be paid within 28 days of the date of the approval letter.

Step 5: The processing time for a Long-Term Residency may vary, but it takes between 6-8 months.

Step 6: If your application is approved, you will receive your new status of Long-Term Residency on a Stamp 4.