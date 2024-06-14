Ira Khan Khan Put Her Wedding Blouse To Good Use With A Peach Saree This Time

Second Time Is The Charm For Ira Khan's Wedding Blouse Paired With A Saree

Ira Khan's sartorial choices are far from conventional. We remember vividly her choice of wedding looks was unique in its own way and that's probably what added flair to her wedding celebrations. A sensible fashionista and also a sustainable one. It was only about time since we'd see her use her wedding looks in many more unique ways in the future. The time came when she made the most of the blouse she wore for her unique dhoti-harem outfit for her wedding ceremony. You may remember it from the same celebration where Nupur, now her husband ran to the venue and attended the function in a ganjee and running shorts. She styled it differently this time with a pastel peach saree. An embroidered blouse is one of the most versatile pieces of Indian wear one can find in their festive wardrobes. She matched her teal blouse for a contrasting match with her saree and somehow everything looked tied together. She paired the look with stunning traditional jewellery and kept it minimal with her makeup. And that's how it is done.

Also Read: NDTV Exclusive: Kiran Rao Wore Her Mother's "60-Year-Old" Wedding Saree To Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding Festivities

Ira Khan's unconventional style was a true hype at her wedding festivities. The blouse was previously worn at her pre-wedding reception in Mumbai. She took a contemporary way to style the look back then. She paired the blouse with peach dhoti pants that came with embellished details. She teamed it up with a matching dupatta and traditional jewellery to complete the look. She left her tresses open and kept it minimal.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Matching His Daughter Ira Khan's Star, Sun And Moon Tattoo For Her Mehendi Sets Girl Dad Goals

Ira Khan's unconventional style will never run out of chances to make a statement.