'I Battled Depression... I Became Skinnier' Reveals Imran Khan On Fitness Highs And Lows

Imran Khan overcomes battle with depression one fitness regime at a time

We're often stuck at the crux of looking and feeling our best which comes with the cost of many sacrifices. What makes some Bollywood stars just as human as us is this very pit in the gut. Women are no longer at the receiving end of scrutiny with respect to their physique. Actor Imran Khan, who has made recent headlines on developments of a potential Bollywood comeback, expressed similar feelings of insecurity on his body image with a recent series of images on his Instagram profile. Often deemed skinny right from his debut film, the actor spent the next few years sculpting his body only to receive criticism of not being as muscular as the "heroes on screen." As a result of constant bashing on his body image and comparing it to other contemporary heroes and in fact, heroines too, the actor retreated further into a long battle with depression that only spiralled into him becoming skinnier.

Imran Khan claims that he has a "hyper-metabolic" body type which allows his body to "burn whatever he consumes." He recalls his role from his debut film Jaane Tu... as Jai Singh Rathore as being too skinny which is why Jai wore two layers of clothing throughout the film. Despite regular workouts and a recommended diet, the actor was unable to achieve a "heroic" physique that he once desired. He stopped working out and became skinnier and his incident public appearance on a day out in Mumbai eventually led to a further downward spiral with speculations of drug abuse being the cause of his sudden weight loss.

In the midst of a life eclipsed with grey clouds and storms of all kinds, Imran Khan finally found his rainbow. "It's been an uphill journey, but these days I'm doing better than ever; I exercise with my old friend @tokastraining who puts my health first and only feeds me supplements like walnuts and turmeric... seriously. And while I'm still a tad jealous of those dudes with superhero muscles... I don't feel bad about myself."

With hopes of a Bollywood return and support from his friends and colleagues from the industry, Imran Khan's journey sure looks promising.

