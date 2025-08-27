How To Deal With Monsoon Shedding (Yes, It's Real)

You're not alone if in the last few weeks, a gentle stroke through your hair means losing a few strands of it. Taking a shower feels like a horror show of hair fall, and your hair keeps losing volume.

With the rains, hair often seems to have a mind of its own, becoming frizzy, limp, and falling out more than usual. But is this just coincidence or something real? We asked skin and hair experts, and here's what they had to say.

What Exactly Is Monsoon Shedding

Seasonal hair changes aren't new. Just like how our skin behaves differently in summer and winter, hair too responds to environmental shifts. Humidity, dampness, and fluctuating temperatures interfere with the scalp's natural balance and the hair growth cycle. This has given rise to what people on social media are calling "Monsoon Shedding".

According to Dr Gunjan Gangaraju, Aesthetic Physician, Skin And Hair, Yuvani Aesthetic Clinic, Navi Mumbai, "Monsoon shedding is a real thing, and it refers to an increase in hair fall and breakages during the monsoon season, and this is due to the increase in the humidity levels."

Dermatologist and hair care expert, Dr Ajay Rana agrees that it's not a myth but a scientifically backed phenomenon.

"Typically, we shed 50-100 strands of hair per day, but during monsoon, this number can increase significantly. Excess moisture in the scalp creates a breeding ground for fungal infections, weakens the roots, and disrupts the hair's natural balance, leading to noticeable hair fall," he explains.

Dr Shifa Yadav, Consultant, Dermatology And Cosmetology, Artemis Hospitals, points out that hair fall can rise sharply in this season. "During the monsoon, the normal amount of hair loss can go from 50 to 100 strands a day to 150 to 200 strands. The humid air makes the scalp sweaty and oily, which can weaken hair roots and clog follicles."

And at the cellular level, this change in the environment alters the hair growth cycle itself. Dr Nimesh D Mehta, Dermatologist And Trichologist, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai, explains, "High humidity, scalp wetness, and fungal proliferation disrupt the healthy hair cycle (anagen, catagen, telogen). This forces more follicles into the telogen (shedding) phase. It is no myth but a seasonal worsening of a pre-existing biological cycle."

So yes, monsoon shedding is very real, and humidity is the prime suspect.

Other factors also contribute to the hair fall like:

Acid rain and pollutants : Rainwater mixed with pollutants erodes the natural keratin in hair, making it brittle.

: Rainwater mixed with pollutants erodes the natural keratin in hair, making it brittle. Excess sebum : Humidity increases oil production, which clogs follicles with dirt and dead skin cells, further loosening roots.

: Humidity increases oil production, which clogs follicles with dirt and dead skin cells, further loosening roots. Vitamin D dip : With reduced sunlight exposure, vitamin D levels drop, affecting healthy follicle function.

How To Manage Monsoon Hair fall The Right Way

So, what can be done to keep your locks safe during this tricky season? We asked experts:

Cleansing and scalp hygiene

Dr Gunjan advises, "Wash hair with mild pH-balanced shampoo 2 to 3 times a week. If your hair is wet due to rain, then wash as soon as you are back home. Use cold or lukewarm water - hot water strips natural oil, dries the scalp and can cause further hair fall. Antifungal shampoos like ketoconazole or zinc pyrithione help immensely in cases of dandruff."

Conditioning

"Always apply leave-in conditioner or argan oil to the hair length after a wash. It will protect hair from rain water. Peptide-based serums also help increase blood flow to the follicles and improve density," says Dr Gunjan.

Experts like Dr Shifa also points out that natural oils such as onion, coconut, and rosemary have been proven to help reduce hair loss.

Eat For Your Hair

Hair health begins from within.

Dr Ajay recommends to eat "adequate protein, iron, zinc, and vitamins - especially biotin and vitamin D." Dr Shifa also stresses a diet high in protein, iron, omega-3, and vitamins. Dr Nimesh adds that "Vitamin D and amino acid supplements can support the anagen stage of growth."

Lifestyle

Managing stress is just as important. "Chronic stress accelerates hair shedding. Practices like yoga, meditation, or regular exercise help maintain hormonal balance," says Dr Ajay.

Dr Shifa also points to exercise, meditation, and good sleep as vital for maintaining the hair cycle.

Handle With Care

Don't tie up wet hair or use tight hairstyles that pull at the roots. Instead, let your scalp breathe with looser styles. Use a microfiber towel to dry your hair gently and avoid rubbing vigorously.

When To Take Your Hair fall Seriously

Seasonal hair fall is temporary, but if it continues beyond six to eight weeks or if you notice bald patches, it's time to consult a dermatologist. Treatments such as minoxidil, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, or laser therapy may be recommended for persistent cases.

Typically, we shed 50–100 strands of hair per day. Photo: Unsplash

Dr Nimesh Mehta cautions that sometimes conditions like androgenetic alopecia (pattern baldness) worsen during monsoon, and early intervention is crucial. A trichoscopy can help assess follicle health and guide treatment.

Final Strands

Monsoon shedding is real, but it isn't permanent. With humidity, fungal infections, and pollution working against your hair, a little extra care goes a long way. Think of it as seasonal maintenance - just like you adapt your skincare to the weather, your hair too needs adjustments.

Monsoon is meant to be enjoyed with chai, pakoras, and the smell of wet earth - not fretting over clogged shower drains.

With a gentle hair care routine, nourishing diet, and stress management, you can reduce the intensity of shedding. And if the hair fall seems excessive, don't wait too long before seeking expert help.