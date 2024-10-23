Halloween 2024: Easy Decor Ideas To Add A Spooky Touch To Your Home For A Halloween Party

'Tis the spooky season and with Halloween 2024 just around the corner, it is time that you set out on a mission to give your home spine-tingling look. We bring you a bunch of Halloween decor ideas that will add all the spooky vibes and lend an eerie atmosphere to your home. So what are you waiting for? Let us get started with our box full of lit of pumpkin heads and creepy decor pieces to give your home a Halloween ready makeover. Also Read: Halloween 2024: Krystle D'Souza In A Short Yellow Dress And Red Shoes Looks As If Snow White Went To A Dinner Party Photo Credit: pexels.com Pumpkin Décor Pieces Photo Credit: pexels.com Pumpkins are a Halloween staple and you can add this element creatively to your décor. Simply carve out pumpkins and use them as lanterns, candle holders, centre pieces on your tables and more for your bash. Photo Credit: pexels.com DIY Ghost Lamps Photo Credit: pexels.com Halloween goes hand-in-hand with ghosts, hence an easy décor idea is to DIY your own ghost-themed lamps. Simply use mason jars at home and paint them white. Next, upon the paint drying down, draw spooky ghost faces using black paint, place battery-operated mini lights inside the jars and watch your ghosts glow up your Halloween party. Photo Credit: pexels.com Spiderweb Soft Furnishing Spiders and their cobwebs can easily add a spooky touch to your home. Simply include them as soft furnishing pieces such as bedsheets, cushion covers, table cloths, runners and carpets to add an eerie element to your interiors. These Halloween décor pieces are sure to add all the spooks to your home for a big bash. Also Read: With Haunted Tales Of Ghosts And Voodoo, 5 Reasons New Orleans Is The Spookiest Spot For Halloween 2024