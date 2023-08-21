Anushka Sen And Family Have Been To 15 Countries Together. Their USA Trip Is The Latest. See Pics

Anushka Sen travels with her family

Anushka Sen revels in travelling the world but now we have learned that she probably gets it from her globe-trotting family. The TV actress documented her family vacation photos on Instagram, with her latest destination being the United States Of America. In her caption, Anushka wrote about how her family were her favourite travel buddies who have visited almost 15 countries of the world together. It states, "Around the world with my two most favourite people in the world. I love you both so much! We have traveled almost 15 countries together! And here's to travelling the whole world together #senfamily". Along with her parents, Anushka has spent the past few weeks travelling through the US, all while sharing the highlights of her trip. Her recent post features the family at Times Square, the Statue Of Liberty, and the Hollywood sign, among multiple other American landmarks.

Anushka's recent post from the Niagara Falls saw the actress pose in a green strap dress, which complemented the aquatic tones of the waterfall behind her. The group of waterfalls is one of the world's most majestic sights, which is located on the border of Canada and USA.

A day at Universal Studios in Hollywood simply couldn't be missed. In the snaps, Anushka is seen posing with Scooby-Doo as well as characters from The Minions, while also enjoying the amusement park rides.

The actress also took a stroll through the cobble-stoned streets of Beverly Hills with the setting sun as her backdrop. Known for its swanky 90210 pincode, Beverly Hills is home to the famous designer street Rodeo Drive. It also houses Beverly Gardens Park, a lily pad-accented, fountain-filled garden, which Anushka posed in front of.

A US trip wouldn't be complete without a snap featuring Lady Liberty. Anushka and her parents posed in front of the majestic monument, which dates back to the 1800s and depicts Libertas, the Roman goddess of freedom.

