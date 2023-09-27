For Their First Birthday, Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara's Twins Were Twinning In Black And White

Nayanthara's twins upped the fashion quo in matching outfits on their First Birthday.

Nayanthara is indeed a multi-faceted person, attributing to her incredible cinematic art performances. Recently, the actress made her Instagram debut and ever since then, she has been giving us cute sneak peeks of her life. In her latest Instagram post, the actress wished her two sons with truly aw-dorable pictures. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are parents to twin boys who turned one today. She posted some love and captioned it, "Waited for a long time to post these lines and our pics together my lovely boys. Happy birthday my dear Sons Uyir RudroNeel & Ulag Daiwik"

Like parents like children, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's fashion game was adapted by their twins as well. Seems like they are already mini fashion fanatics. In these pictures, the twins were seen keeping their fashion quo up in chic casuals. They both wore matching outfits which consisted of black joggers paired with a black t-shirt, layered fabulously with a white shirt. Indeed, the boys are already picking up on the style game.

Previously, Nayanthara gave us a glimpse of her boys being absolute fashion lovers when they twinned. Her kids were twinning in chic casuals in a yellow and black combination as they paired the mustard-yellow shirt with black bottoms, making us truly awestruck.

Nayanthara's twins are twinning fabulously in chic casuals.