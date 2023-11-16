On Their 5th Anniversary, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Bundled Up Europe Travel Style Was Winter Fashion At Its Cosiest

Deepika And Ranveer's Winter Travel Fashion Just Scored A Full 10 On 10

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary which was marked with an Instagram post from their time on a romantic vacation in Europe. Sharing glimpses of their previous holiday, the couple shared an adorable post in super stylish winter wear outfits. Deepika looked casually chic in a grey-toned trench coat, a pair of black tights, and white sneakers. Ranveer, on the other hand, kept it vibrant in a multicoloured t-shirt, a pair of black pants, and white sneakers. He too wore an all-black coat to complete his look along with a black baseball cap.

It is not the first time that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have given a couple fashion goals when they jet away. The two are very stylish individuals and together, they make very strong fashion statements. Even on a beach holiday, they keep their style meter ticking. Ranveer in a black tank top and Deepika in a grey cardigan made casual fashion look effortlessly chic. Deepika accessorised the look with a pair of golden hoops while Ranveer wore studs in his ears and tied his hair.

Deepika and Ranveer's goofy pictures have always won our hearts. The couple looked totally adorable in their matching outfits. Deepika's black turtleneck top and Ranveer's ivory one matched their style to perfection.

On a holiday in the mountains, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set winter fashion inspiration by twinning in full-sleeved pullovers. While Deepika picked an ivory turtleneck pullover, Ranveer looked sporty in a mustard yellow one.

We cannot stop ourselves from being in awe of the power couple's complementing fashion.

