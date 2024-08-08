Taapsee Pannu's Ombre Pink Saree Competes With A Garden Full Of Roses

Taapsee Pannu's Dreamy Saree Looks Perfect In All Shades Of Pink

Taapsee Pannu loves a good practical fashion moment and she has often delivered the same. After taking her love for sarees to the Paris Olympics, the actress is giving promotional style a fresh spin with her drapes. While her breathable cotton sarees made a case for travel fashion, her stunning ombre ones are adding a pop of colour to the gloomy monsoon. In her latest look during the promotions of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the actress was seen acing ethnic style in all her glory. She looked radiant in a pretty pink ombre number. While the put together look was perfect to dish out notes, it was her rose appliqué blouse that stole the show. The strappy pattern perfectly complemented the plunging neckline. The structured details on the torso added an extra edge to her OOTD. She kept it minimal with statement studs and her rose-toned makeup and bun were ideal to complete the look.

Taapsee Pannu'ssaree-torial sensibilities are meant to be a serve. Whether she is travelling or promoting a movie, she can make saree look appropriate for anything and everything. Previously, the actress turned to a classic red and black combination. She slipped into a beautiful black saree to make us do a double take. Her rosette red blouse was the highlight of her look. With dewy glam, matte lips and a bun, she looked stunning.

Taapsee Pannu indeed is a saree girl and this is proof.