Anya Taylor-Joy's Sequin Hummingbird Dior Wedding Dress Was A Cut Above Celebrity Bridal Gowns

Anya's Hummingbird Dior Dress Was A Cut Above Celebrity Wedding Gowns

Anya Taylor-Joy has always done things a little differently; on the screen and off it. The Hollywood actress followed suit when it came to her wedding as well. The actress officially confirmed her wedding on Instagram, which took place two years ago. Anya married musician Malcolm McRae in a secret ceremony in New Orleans on April 1, 2022. In her caption, she stated, "Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love...you're the coolest". Model Cara Delevigne made the guest line for her intimate wedding. Anya also mentioned that her wedding dress was "beautifully embroidered with our love story by @dior".

(Also Read: Anya Taylor-Joy Is A Glam Goddess Like No Other In A Gold Pleated Dior Gown)

In glimpses from the photos she shared, she is seen wearing a narrow strap beige wedding gown with accents of gold sequins throughout.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@anyataylorjoy

It featured a tiered tulle skirt with the motif of a hummingbird embroidered over the chest, which must have special significance for the bride. With it, she wore a flowing white veil with a bouquet of white flowers in her hand. Photos from the wedding show that the couple married in a vintage-esque venue with gilded pillars and hardwood floors. Anya and Malcolm's wedding cake was like no other. She mentioned, "N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat.", speaking about the cakes that were designed to look like human hearts.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@anyataylorjoy

Last October, the couple were snapped in Venice wearing their wedding attire, possibly for a celebrity reception with guests like Nicholas Hoult in attendance.

Now here's a celebrity bride like no other.

(Also Read: As An Elegant Dior Bride, Anya Taylor-Joy Custom Patterned Gown Was Completely Unexpected)