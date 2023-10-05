As An Elegant Dior Bride, Anya Taylor-Joy Custom Patterned Gown Was Completely Unexpected

Anya Taylor-Joy picked a custom beige Dior gown to marry Malcolm McRae in Venice

Against the scenic backdrop of Venice and with love in the air, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and musician Malcolm McRae tied the knot this weekend. One would have not missed the glimpse of the gorgeous bride if they were cruising down the Grand Canal in Venice over the weekend. While we are awestruck at the image of Taylor looking over the Venice Canals, we cannot help but notice the vintage elements of her wedding dress. There is nothing as ethereal as a bride's ensemble as the actress took wedding fashion a notch up in a custom-made Dior gown.

She looked like a queen in a breathtaking glimpse of her wedding look. Ditching the lieu of white and ivory, she embraced the delightful bridal silhouette in a stunning beige hue that reflected sheer elegance. One look at her spectacular gown and you can tell, it truly was a masterpiece. Her dreamy beige gown radiated simplicity at its best. With sleek straps and a square neckline, her tulle number was a vision. Her choice for the dreamy beige bridal gown came adorned with beautiful birds and branch-clad flowers all over in complementing hues. The subtle glitters and embellishments added bling to her style.

A closer look at her bridal look and you will notice all the minimal elements put together perfectly. For makeup, she went for a well-contoured makeup look that complemented her beach blonde tresses as well.

Anya Taylor-Joy truly made for a stunning bride as she amalgamated her signature style with the bridal aesthetic.