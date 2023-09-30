Jenner Turned Her Home Into The 'Happiest Place On Earth' For Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Disney Baby Shower

Kourtney and Travis' baby shower

The arrival of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's new addition to the family has been a whirlwind right from day one. Her pregnancy announcement at Travis' concert that recreated his Blink 182 music video raked in over 70 million views in a single day. Then, there was their maternity photoshoot with her baby bump on display, which revealed they were having a boy who they termed their "little drummer boy". With the soon-to-be parents already setting the bar so high for their past maternity milestones, you wouldn't expect anything less from their baby shower. And when Kris Jenner is involved, of course it had to be extravagant.

(Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Gender Reveal Photoshoot Included Their "Little Drummer Boy")

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently celebrated the impending birth of their son with a Disney-themed baby shower. They didn't even have to head to Orlando because momager Kris Jenner took ahold of the reigns and brought Disneyland to them by turning her own estate into the "happiest place on earth" for Kourtney and Travis' shower.

In photos posted on Instagram by Kourtney and her digital magazine Poosh, we got a glimpse into the festivities. The decor included a "Baby Barker" sign board with colourful flags and rainbow-hued balloon arches.

Decor at Kourtney and Travis' baby shower

Photo Credit: Instagram/@poosh

It was complete with Dapper Dans wearing their striped vests. We hope they got a live performance too.

Decor at Kourtney and Travis' baby shower

Photo Credit: Instagram/@poosh

Mickey Mouse's signature ears found its way to the celebrations with embroidered ears for the couple to wear.

Snacks at Kourtney and Travis' baby shower

Photo Credit: Instagram/@poosh

The decadent snacks at Disneyland are a large part of the experience, which were at the baby shower too. Along with a churro cart, there were also sugar cookies, Mickey Mouse cake pops and bagels.

Snacks at Kourtney and Travis' baby shower

Photo Credit: Instagram/@poosh

Taking centre stage was a Mickey Mouse cake for baby boy Barker.

Kourtney and Travis at their baby shower

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

For the event, Travis wore a skeleton-patterned jumpsuit with mom-to-be Kourtney matching him in one but with snakeskin prints.

Kourtney captioned the pictures as, "baby shower of my dreams" and we can certainly see why it would be.

(Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal Post Gets 5.8 Million Likes In A Day. Is It The Most Unique Yet?)