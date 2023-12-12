Kat Dennings Made For A Timeless Bride In A Vintage Alexander McQueen Dress For Her Garden Wedding To Marry Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings Was A Timeless Bride In A Vintage Alexander McQueen Dress

While grand palaces and sweeping gowns are what many wedding dreams are made of, we have a special affinity for those that break the mold. Weddings seeping with the personalities of the ones getting married are not only the most memorable, but also remain priceless for decades to come. Kat Dennings's wedding to Andrew W.K. fit the bill, which the couple spoke about to Vogue US. The 2 Broke Girls actress married performance artist Andrew W.K. in an intimate wedding that they planned themselves last month in their garden in Los Angeles.

Personal touches were seen throughout their decor and ambiance, as well as in Kat's bridal look. Her wedding gown was a vintage Alexander McQueen ivory lace creation. The ensemble featured long sleeves with flared cuffs at the wrist, piping down the front and a peplum detail at the waist, followed by a straight fit in the cream-toned hue. Kat picked a flowing white full-length veil with a floral headpiece set atop her head and completed her bridal look with Jimmy Choo shoes. Right beside her was her newly-minted husband Andrew in a deep purple bespoke Brioni suit and white Anto Shirtmakers shirt with long waves on his shoulders.

Finding the dream wedding dress didn't come easy to Kat though. In her Vogue interview, Kat said, "I realized that, as a very pale person, I didn't like myself in white, so I ordered and returned gowns in every cut and color I could think of, until I figured out which style made me feel most like myself. I ended up finding the most perfect [dress] I could ever imagine from Alexander McQueen, in a deep ivory."

Along with the couple planning their wedding themselves and Kat hand-making the wedding florals and ceremony arch, the bride also did her own hair and makeup for the wedding. With her signature jet black hair in large waves, she went with winged eyes, rosy cheeks and a delicately tinted lip.

Now here's a wedding we won't forget for a long time to come.

