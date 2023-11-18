Megan Thee Stallion's Stunningly Sheer Salih Balta Naked Dress Is On A Fabulous New Level

Megan Thee Stallion's Stunningly Sheer Dress Is On A Fabulous New Level

Ever since the naked dress fashion trend has been around, we've witnessed striking iterations of it from every corner of the world. In Hollywood, the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox have made it a red carpet favourite. Closer to home in Bollywood, Malaika Arora is a fond admirer of the fashion choice. It was Megan Thee Stallion that decided to give it her swing at the recent GQ Men Of The Year 2023 event held in Los Angeles. The artist wore a risque creation from Salih Balta that left very little to the imagination. Crafted of a sheer skin-toned fabric, the gown featured a lace-trimmed halter neckline that plunged right until the waist where it showcased embroidered beaded detailing over the centre with cutouts over the side. The translucent fabric showcased her silhouette, leading to a flared fit at the bottom. Dangling silver earrings were the only jewellery picks she had on. Find another naked dress that's as phenomenal as this pulled off with Megan's confidence, we'll wait.

Megan Thee Stallion's makeup choice complemented the outfit perfectly as well. Her burgundy coloured stiletto-shaped manicure was stone-studded and high on bling. It matched her glossy maroon ombre coloured lip, which served 90s beauty vibes through and through. With it, the musician paired dramatic matte finished eye makeup and sculpted brows with a contoured face that featured bronzed cheeks. Megan completed the outfit with her dark locks being styled in a bundle of curls at the top of her head and a few loose sections letting loose in front.

Megan Thee Stallion's take on the naked dress is going straight into the fashion hall of fame.

