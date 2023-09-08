Emily Ratajkowski On Divorce Before Turning 30: 'You Got Your Whole Life Still Ahead Of You'

Emily Ratajkowski speaks about separations

Emily Ratajkowski is digging deep and sharing her intimate thoughts about a delicate topic. The supermodel posted a video on TikTok, which was re-shared on Instagram, speaking about divorce and her personal experience on the subject. Diving in, she says, "It seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. As someone who got married at 26, was separated for a little over a year, [now] I'm 32. I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better." While separation has negative connotations, Emily looks at the status as a glass half full rather than half empty.

She continued, "Being in your 20s, in the trenches. There's nothing better than being in your 30s; you're still hot, maybe having a bit of your own money, [you're] figuring out what you want to do with your life, everything! Having tried that married fantasy and realizing, maybe it's not all it's cracked up to be. Then you've got your whole life still ahead of you!" Emily's thoughts take a closer look at what the silver lining of divorce could be instead of focusing on the dark cloud of it. She signed off, saying, "For those feeling stressed about getting divorced, it's good! Congratulations!".

The celebrity sphere has seen multiple divorces this year itself, including Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears. Most recently, it was this week when Sophie Turner, 27 and Joe Jonas, 34, announced their separation after four years of marriage. Months ago, Ariana Grande, 30 and Dalton Gomez, 28, also reportedly split after two years of marriage.

While the dissolution of a marriage is thought to be the deathbed of love, it doesn't always have to be. Instead, it can prove to be the beginning of a new chapter of both partners walking their own path.

