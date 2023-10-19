The New Pixar x Crocs Collaboration Sets Cars Fans Abuzz

Iconic footwear brand Crocs has partnered with the renowned animation studio Pixar to introduce a new design inspired by the beloved Cars character "Mater." This addition takes inspiration from the lovable tow truck character from the movie. The distinctive Clog design captures Mater's unique personality and style, making it a perfect choice for those who appreciate humour.

The freshly released Pixar's "Mater" Classic Clog comes with an attachable tow hook and engine features. It became available for purchase on October 17, 2023. These stylish footwear items are obtainable through Crocs' official website and select physical retail locations featuring their partner brands. They come in three size options - for adults, big kids, and toddlers - with corresponding price points of $60 (Rs 4,980), $50 (Rs 4,150), and $45 (Rs 3,737), respectively.

Fans were overjoyed with the newest launch. One excited user commented on Instagram, “If I manage to cop these I'll be happier than a tornado in a trailer park.”

Someone else added, “Not a want, a need. ”

“That's kinda fire,” wrote another fan.

Crocs and Pixar have worked together in the past, creating a charming collection of footwear and accessories inspired by beloved Pixar characters. They started with "Lightning McQueen" Crocs, a tribute to the famous race car from Cars. These vibrant, red clogs are not only comfortable but also a fashionable nod to the animated star.

But the Pixar collection doesn't stop at just shoes. Crocs also introduced a charming assortment ofToy Story 5Pack Jibbitz charms. From Woody to Buzz Lightyear, these charms allow fans to personalise their Crocs with their favourite characters, creating a playful and unique style statement.

With these collections, Crocs continues to blend comfort and style with the magic of Pixar's storytelling. It's a delightful synergy where fashion meets the world of animation, allowing fans to wear their favourite characters on their feet and express their unique personalities in a fun and fashionable way.