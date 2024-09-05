Lady Gaga's Dior Gown And Horned Lace Headpiece Brought A Maleficent Vibe To The Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga's Horned Lace Headpiece Brought A Maleficent Vibe To Venice

When Lady Gaga first appeared in pop culture in the late 00s, her dramatic costumes were a large part of her appeal. We'd go to the extent of saying that the shocking Gaga garb from those years rivaled her pop music as far as popularity goes. From her unforgettable meat dress to the giant egg she walked onto the red carpet right out of, Lady Gaga is synonymous with so many unforgettable fashion moments. Her latest one is going down in the record books as well. The singer and actress walked the red carpet at the 81st Venice Film Festival and made the opportunity a very strikingly stylish one. She also made her relationship with Michael Polansky official by walking beside him on the red carpet.

(Also Read: Lady Gaga In A Sheer Black Dotted Armani Prive Dress Has Left Us Absolutely Speechless)

Photo Credit: AFP

Gaga attended the event in a glorious black dress by Dior, which featured a halter-style neckline and sleeveless detail. It led to a plunging V-neckline and nipped waist across the bodice made of black velvet. The skirt was placed low on her waist and led to open-ended rolls stitched together to form a voluminous length from her waist down. Even that however, wasn't the most dramatic part of her look. With her hair tightly slicked into an updo, she wore a horned headpiece atop her head. It featured pointed ends at its highest with a panel shading her face, all encased in sheer black lace.

Photo Credit: AFP

Lady Gaga accessorized her outfit with an opulent pendant on a white metal chain around her neck and earrings in the same style. She wore a feline flick of black eyeliner with a deep red lip to complete her look.

(Also Read: Lady Gaga Leaves Us Swooning In Tights, Boots And A Purple Gown By, Who Else But Gucci)