Yang Mi Combines Oomph With Flower Power In A Stunning Off-Shoulder Rahul Mishra Gown

Indian designers have made a way for their art on the global runway and with international celebrities donning Indian labels, they are only pushing forward. Rahul Mishra's designs radiate a couture floral element and recently, it was Chinese actress and singer, Yang Mi who donned a gorgeous number from the designer. The contemporary relevance of his designs has made sure he has ruled like never before. His futuristic designs exude minimal elegance in the most maximal way. The actress picked the beautiful hand-embroidered 'La Soleil' off-shoulder gown from the Couture Fall 2023 collection. From the feather details to the side slit, her gown looked exquisite. The colourful floral motifs perfectly added a pop of colour to the golden silhouette. Her minimal approach with bracelets and earrings balanced the look. She opted for soft curls and a minimal makeup look to complete it.

Rahul Mishra's designs have always had an appealing factor. Previously, Sobhita Dhulipala turned to the designer's work to make a statement. For the cover of Elle, she picked a striking floral pantsuit that elevated boss lady style in no time. She looked stunning in the 'Cosmos' hand-embroidered peplum jacket paired with a coordinating trouser from the Festive Spring 2023 collection. The vibrant floral elements over the silhouette added an extra edge to her look.

