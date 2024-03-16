Bride-To-Be Taapsee Pannu Owned The Gauri And Nainika Runway In A Black Embellished Mermaid Gown

Bride-To-Be Taapsee Owned The Gauri And Nainika Runway In A Mermaid Gown

Taapsee Pannu on the ramp is a different kind of energy. Her style trajectory often exudes a vibe that is an amalgamation of comfort and chic. She never fails to make a head-turning appearance on the red carpet and she continued her streak on the ramp as she turned muse for Gauri and Nainika. The actress truly stole hearts with her high-on versatility style. The audience was in for a fashion treat when Taapsee decided to walk the ramp in a stunning Gauri and Nainika look. Amid rumours to get married to her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe, her runway appearance definitely grabbed all the attention. She looked fabulous with the sartorial selection of silhouettes that of course had the designer's signature details. Flower power and monochrome silhouettes ruled the runway and we can never get enough of it. With hints of glitzy details, the collection was a trendsetting one.

Taapsee Pannu is a true-blue Hasseen Dillruba, thanks to her incredible style sensibilities. While her ultra-glam red carpet style is a show-stealer, her beautiful six-yard drapes never fail to impress. Previously, the actress revived traditional style in a beautiful white saree that came with rose prints. She paired the saree with a monochrome red blouse and her tresses were adorned with red roses perfectly upped her beauty look. She matched the aesthetic with a bold red lip.

Taapsee Pannu's style trajectory is only getting better