Blac Chyna On Completing 900 Days Of Sobriety: "I Was Not Happy"

It is never too late to start afresh and adopt healthier life choices. For inspiration, we have model and rapper Blac Chyna. The 36-year-old has been candid in sharing her wellness journey on Instagram. Her latest entry is no exception. On March 1, Black Chyna, whose real name is Angela R White, posted a carousel of throwback pictures, celebrating an important milestone. She revealed being sober for 900 days. The photos, spanning across her childhood days, teenage years and adult life, document Blac Chyna's transformative journey to sobriety. Her message is clear: If she can do it, you can do it too.

The text attached to the snaps read, “I thought nobody noticed, but they did. I was not happy. I was not at peace. Until I found Jesus. Until I got sober. And started to remember Angela. 900 days sober.” In the first few clicks Blac Chyna looks unrecognizable with her cosmetic procedures. Then, there is a sweet shot of her as a young girl. A separate picture captures an emotional Blac Chyna with tears streaming down her face. The rapper was seen getting baptised in a swimming pool on her birthday in 2022.

The last frame featured a screengrab about her addiction recovery data. “You have been sober for 2.46 years, 29.58 months, 900 days and 21, 584 hours,” read the note. The text attached below said, “Trusting and depending on God during addiction and recovery can bring salvation and rescue when times feel hopeless."

On a concluding note, Blacc Chyna captioned, “Everyday we are faced with a decision… but we opt to exist in a world of deception that will never transform unless you transform.”

Besides staying sober, Blac Chyna also reversed multiple cosmetic procedures in the last two years. She dissolved her face and dental fillers and underwent breast and hip reduction surgeries, too.

Blac Chyna has proved that determination and will play pivotal roles in shaping our well-being.

