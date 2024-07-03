Lourdes Leon's Black Mini Dress With Mesh Cutouts Hit High On The Maximal Fashion Meter

Lourdes Leon's Black Cutout Mini Hit High On The Maximal Fashion Meter

The iconic singer Mandonna has always stolen the spotlight with her powerful vocals and often, her risque style sensibilities. It seems like her daughter Lourdes Leon is an apple that hasn't fallen too far from the tree. The 27-year-old star kid attended the recent Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 runway show in a look that definitely wasn't for the faint of heart. The fashion show might have been taking place on the catwalk but we're certain Lourdes had every head turned in her direction when she walked into the room.

Photo Credit: AFP

Lourdes attended the event wearing a black mini dress that raked maximum risque points. It's safe to say it was more cutout than dress because her ensemble featured strategically-placed cutouts and sheer net panels throughout the length. The sleeveless dress showcased a scooped neckline, a mid-length and large scooped cutouts on either side of her hips. She kept her accessories in tune with her dress by pairing it with a black watch and a matching baguette handbag.

Photo Credit: AFP

Jewellery added a sparkling hint to her look with rhinestone-studded strap heels, hoop earrings and layers of necklaces. Makeup leaned towards being goth-esque as Lourdes wore her jet black tresses parted in the centre and styled in curls. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and winged eyeliner was set with mascara on her lashes while touches of colour rested on her cheeks, complete with a glossy nude lip.

One thing is for certain; you can't turn away when Lourdes walks into a room.

