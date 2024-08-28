Everything You Need To Know About The 16th Century Italian Castle That Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Married In

All About The 16th Century Italian Castle That Amy And Ed Married In

Power couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are making sure to set goals with dreamy snippets from their wedding. After dating each other for a few years, the couple had a picturesque wedding in a royal castle in Italy recently. Giving us a deeper look at their magical day, the couple has now shared their wedding film, leaving us in awe. Sharing the video, Ed wrote, “Nestled in the hills of Southern Italy, we found the 16th century Castel Rocca Cilento, owned by the incredible Sgueglia family. Stefano, Pina, Tonio and Pierra you've created something extraordinary filled with love and warmth - we couldn't have asked for anything more.”

If you also wish to experience the beauty of this castle which was Amy and Ed's wedding venue, here's everything you need to know about it.

(Also Read: Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick Are "Sailing Into Forever" Dressed In Dreamy White OOTDs)

Guide to visit Rocca Cilento Castle

In the middle of the National Park, stands Rocca Cilento Castle; a boutique hotel where one can refresh and rejuvenate themselves with a dream stay. The Castello di Rocca Cilento is a beautiful residence housed in an ancient manor located in Rocca Cilento, a hamlet of the municipality of Lustra.

Surrounded at the top of a hill, it offers a breathtaking view of the coastal arch. The place offers exclusive rooms and suites and other adventurous activities. The castle features an outdoor swimming pool, a garden and a lot of other amenities. One can visit the village of Castellabate and also the stunning beaches of Agropoli or Acciaroli.

To reach the castle, one can either get off at Rome and then travel to the castle by road; using either by private cabs or by public transport. Another option is to travel to the nearest airport, that is Salerno-Costa d'Amalfi, which is just 30 miles from Castello di Rocca Cilento. The best thing about this property is that it offers a paid airport shuttle service so one can safely travel without any hassle.

If you too wish to plan a destination wedding like Amy and Ed, then this is just the perfect place to take your vows.

(Also Read: Amy Jackson Channelled "1960s Golden Era" Nude Glam And Berry Lips For Her Wedding Weekend In Italy)