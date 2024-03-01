Taapsee Pannu Looks Like A Spring Garden Come To Life In A Hand-Painted Rose Shilpsutra Saree For Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Taapsee Looks Like A Spring Garden Come To Life In A Hand-Painted Saree

Taapsee Pannu is currently making headlines for all the right reasons. After a decade-long relationship with Mathias Boe, rumours of her impending March 2024 wedding in Udaipur are swirling. Then there's the buzz that her upcoming movie Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is generating ever since its teaser has launched. Now, it's with her sartorial selection as she promotes the movie as her character Rani Kashyap. In the first photo series from film promotions, Taapsee is looking perfectly in sync with the delightful season of spring. Elegantly draped over her frame is a crisp white saree with narrow red borders and a rose pattern, hand-painted by the designer Shilpsutra. It was paired with a sleeveless red saree blouse having a tied detail at the back and completed with dainty jewellery that complemented the outfit without going overboard.

Taapsee wore a body chain across her waist, which peeked from beneath the saree drape. Gold bracelets and rings added a metallic glint while stud earrings brought it all together. Her usual tight curls were styled in waves with a matching stalk of roses pinned within. Her makeup was minimally radiant with bronzed touches across the cheek. With brushed back brows, she showcased a feline flick of black eyeliner and paired it with a striking red lip and matching manicure to go.

Already we're looking forward to what Rani Kashyap has in store for us.

