West Bengal CID Seizes Official Documents, Liquor Bottles From Ex-IPS Officer's Residence

Among the items seized were many government files of West Medinipur District, a senior officer of the investigating agency told PTI today.
"These include a large number of arms licence applications and verification rolls of different candidates applying for employment, during the raids at different properties admitted to be those of a retired IPS officer," he said.
All searches and seizures were done in strict observance of law under extensive videography, he said.
A total of 57 sealed bottles containing 39 litres of alcoholic drinks were seized today, the officer said. "The state excise will be intimated. We will continue our searches."
Different CID teams have been positioned in different parts of India as part of the probe against Ms Ghosh for her alleged involvement in misconduct and extortion from civilians.
The agency had last week raided Ms Ghosh's residences and two other police officers in connection with the case.
Gold jewellery, documents and a large sum of cash have also been seized from Ms Ghosh's residences during the raids, the officer said.
Ms Ghosh, who was the West Midnapore Superintendent of Police, resigned from the service after she was transferred to a less significant post - the commandant of the third battalion of the state armed police - in late December last year.