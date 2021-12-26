Watch: Terrifying Video Of Kolkata's Christmas Frenzy Amid Covid Alarm

At Kolkata's iconic Park Street, large crowds were seen surging through central business district

Thousands of people in Kolkata were seen crowding public places to celebrate Christmas on Saturday with few wearing masks and even fewer showing any caution amid growing coronavirus cases in several parts of the country and the Omicron alert.

In videos from Kolkata's iconic Park Street, large crowds were seen surging through the commercial hub. The famous lights from Chandernagore lit the area lined with popular eateries.

Apart from Park Street, thousands of people also flocked to different tourist destinations in the city and elsewhere on the occasion of Christmas.

Long crowds were seen at the city's favourite spots like Alipore Zoo, Eco Park, Victoria Memorial, Millennium Park, Indian Museum since the morning without masks.

Police on the streets were making frequent announcements on the public address system to wear masks but many were seen violating the guidelines.

More than 80 people were arrested from different parts of the city on Christmas Eve for various unlawful activities, a senior police officer said.

Another 191 revellers were taken into custody for not wearing mask in the midst of huge crowds, he said.

The West Bengal government has relaxed the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am for nine days from December 24, 2021 to January 1, 2022.

The night restrictions and other Covid measures, however, have been extended till January 15, 2022.

