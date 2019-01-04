Two Kolkata Brothers Arrested For Wife-Swapping: Police

Two brothers in Kolkata were arrested for allegedly torturing and swapping their wives, police said.
The incident came to light after a woman complained that her husband and his brother forced her into swapping.
She also accused her in-laws of torture.
"We have arrested the two brothers and have started an investigation into the incident," a police official said.
The father of the arrested brothers said that the allegations against his sons were baseless. He accused his daughter-in-law of trying to malign the family as his younger son was mulling a divorce.