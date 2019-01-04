Two Kolkata Brothers Arrested For Wife-Swapping: Police

Police arrested the two brothers and have started an investigation into the incident. (FILE PHOTO)

Two brothers in Kolkata were arrested for allegedly torturing and swapping their wives, police said.

The incident came to light after a woman complained that her husband and his brother forced her into swapping.

She also accused her in-laws of torture.

"We have arrested the two brothers and have started an investigation into the incident," a police official said.

The father of the arrested brothers said that the allegations against his sons were baseless. He accused his daughter-in-law of trying to malign the family as his younger son was mulling a divorce.