Two Kolkata Brothers Arrested For Wife-Swapping: Police

The father of the arrested brothers accused his daughter-in-law of trying to malign the family as his younger son was mulling a divorce.

Kolkata | | Updated: January 04, 2019 23:02 IST
Police arrested the two brothers and have started an investigation into the incident. (FILE PHOTO)


Kolkata: 

Two brothers in Kolkata were arrested for allegedly torturing and swapping their wives, police said. 

The incident came to light after a woman complained that her husband and his brother forced her into swapping.

She also accused her in-laws of torture.

"We have arrested the two brothers and have started an investigation into the incident," a police official said.

The father of the arrested brothers said that the allegations against his sons were baseless. He accused his daughter-in-law of trying to malign the family as his younger son was mulling a divorce.

