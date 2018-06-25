Twins Drown At Popular Bengal Beach And They Are Not The First The twin's death has brought Mandarmani's poor safety record back into focus and raised questions about security measures promised by the East Midnapore district administration but still not implemented.

Share EMAIL PRINT The twins were students at Kolkata's Jadavpur University. Kolkata: A brother and a sister -- who were twins -- drowned at sea 150 km from Kolkata at Mandarmani beach, which is very popular but has also proved to be a killer beach in the last few years.



The last tragedy there took place in May 2017 when two youth from Howrah were swept away. The twin's death has brought Mandarmani's poor safety record back into focus and raised questions about security measures promised by the East Midnapore district administration but still not implemented.



In September 2016, three IT professionals drowned at Mandarmani.



A month before the incident, in August, three students died when their car crashed head on with another while racing illegally on the Mandarmani beach which is apparently the only motorable beach in the country.



In May 2016, a man driving his car on the beach illegally was killed when the vehicle overturned.



In June 2015, a tourist parasailing at Mandarmani smashed into a 100 foot lamppost and died. The jeep to which the parasail was tied was speeding down the beach. The parasailing company was privately run.



Water sports activities, hotels, and the way cars drive at Mandarmani beach all violate rules of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).



The twins were students at Kolkata's Jadavpur University.



Arkaprabha Chakraborty was studying engineering and Alolika Bengali literature. They were from Malda. They had not told their parents they were going to Mandarmani for the weekend.



On Sunday, the twins and two other friends went to the beach at 11 am. One of the four, a girl, did not get to into the water. The three others did and, eyewitness and police say, were swept away by a sudden wave.



Local boatmen and employees of a private water sports group rescued the three and rushed them to the local primary health centre. The twins were declared brought dead.



The police said most of tourists drowned because they would go into the sea in an intoxicated state. However, the post mortem report of the twins confirmed they had not consume any alcohol.



While the death of the twins was the first fatality at Mandarmani this year, at least four tourists lost their lives this month alone in neighbouring Digha.



The spate of deaths has prompted the Digha-Shankrpur Development Authority to announce it would put up giant balloons stuffed with thermocol to mark how far tourists may swim. Tourists who crossed the line of balloons could be arrested, according to the new rules.



But the plan is yet to be executed though the tourism department has reportedly allotted Rs 77 lakh for security steps in the four beaches of Digha, Shankarpur, Tajpur and Mandarmani.



Putting up 45 balloons will cost an estimated Rs 46 lakh. 20 feet high and 54 inch in diameter, the yellow balloons will float mid-sea and demarcate the safety line.



Had they been in place already, perhaps the twins would not have died.



