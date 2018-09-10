Trinamool Leader's Husband Arrested For Raping Minor In Kolkata

The parents alleged that the accused used to rape her at his residence (Representational)

Police arrested the husband of a Trinamool Congress leader from Kolkata for his alleged involvement in raping a minor girl for the last one and half years, police said on Monday.

The TMC councillor is the chairperson of Baranagar municipality in the northern suburbs of Kolkata. The man was arrested by from a place near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport late Saturday night, a police officer said.

"The minor's parents had lodged a complaint a couple of months back at Belgharia police station alleging that the person had been raping their daughter for the last one and half years. Working on the complaint we managed to arrest the accused, who has been hiding since they approached us," he said.

The parents have alleged that their daughter was repeatedly raped when she used to visit a private tutor, who resided in a flat beside that of the accused, he said.

"In the complaint, the parents alleged that the accused used to call the girl to his residence and rape her.

He continued the improper act for one and half years and used to threaten her of dire consequences if she told anybody about the matter. We are investigating the incident," the officer added.