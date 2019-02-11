Trinamool Leader, Missing Since Days, Found Dead In West Bengal

There no evidence of his death being a political murder yet. (Representational)

A Trinamool leader was found in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday, police said. Ritesh Roy, 45, a cooperative society chairman from East Midnapore district's Marishda village, was found dead near Hooghly's Dadpur village. He had been missing since February 7.

Police said his body was found from a bush beside the highway, two kilometres from Dadpur. He was taken to Chuchura Imambara hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"There are two external injury marks on Roy's throat and eye. Post mortem report said he was killed by strangulation," police said.

Trinamool has termed the murder as a "political killing" and alleged that the BJP was involved. However there is no such evidence yet.

"He was a young leader and an active member of our party. He certainly had political enemies. The miscreants, who used to torture people here during the Left Front regime, have now joined the BJP. Police should thoroughly investigate the matter," state Transport Minister Subhendu Adhikari alleged.

Family members said they last heard from him on February 7 when he informed that he was in Hooghly district for some personal work.

"After we got the news from police in Hooghly, I went there and identified his body. We want strong action against the murderers," his son said.