TBN Radhakrishnan Sworn In As New Chief Justice Of Calcutta High Court

Justice T B N Radhakrishnan was Thursday sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi administered the oath of office to Justice Radhakrishnan in a solemn ceremony at the high court.

The other judges of the high court and senior members of the Bar were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Radhakrishnan was earlier the Chief Justice of the High Court of Hyderabad for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from July 7, 2018.

He was sworn-in as permanent Judge of the High Court of Kerala on October 14, 2004.

Enrolled on 11th December, 1983, he practised at Thiruvananthapuram, before shifting to Kerala High Court in 1988, where he dealt with cases in different branches of law,

including civil, constitutional and administrative law.

