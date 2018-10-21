Student Killed, One Injured In Bike Accident In Kolkata

Police is examining the CCTV footage to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.

A Class 12 student was killed and his friend seriously injured when their bike skidded off the road on the Vidyasagar Setu in Kolkata, police said today.

Laloo Sahani (18) died and his friend Amit Balmiki (19) riding pillion received injuries after the bike hit the divider on the bridge and veered off the track yesterday, a police officer said.

Balmiki is undergoing treatment at the SS KM Hospital.

The two, without wearing helmets, were coming from the Princep Ghat side at high speeds, he said, adding, Sahani was seen performing some stunts before the accident took place.

